"We even source down to the hyaluronic acid, which has to be 1% to be effective," said Kim. "The hyaluronic acid we use is of a low molecular weight to penetrate the dermis and absorb into the skin. Everything is trialled at a pharmaceutical level to ensure efficacy." In fact, the brand was born because Kim's father, the Dr. Roebuck, formulated an at-home blended formula to treat her and her sister's eczema as a child. This formula is now key to the range.