"Without being really naff," laughed Kim Devin, cofounder and head of sales at Dr. Roebuck's, "we try and pick all of our ingredients from Australia. Even our water is sourced from Tasmania because we believe native ingredients are so effective. People also have an affinity to the Australian lifestyle. It's all about living your best life – but the thing is, you don't have to be a hippy, travelling the globe to be 'clean' and everyone's definition is different. We have loyal customers that opt for things like laser and other dermatologist treatments and then treat their skin with Nuddy (the Ultra-Hydrating Repair Creme , £35), which only has around six ingredients."