My love affair with face masks began at the age of 10, the day I hid one among the food shopping while at the supermarket with my dad. By the time it had been swiped at the till, it was too late for him to say no, and when I felt the warmth of the self-heating formula spread across my face, I had no regrets – despite the telling-off on the ride home.
I now have a twice-weekly mask habit, and it turns out the nation shares my obsession with these skincare powerhouses. According to Joanna Rogers, trading director and VP of beauty and gifting at Boots UK, customers can't get enough. "We have actually seen the popularity continue to rise, selling on average one mask every two seconds," she told me.
Thanks to savvy delivery systems, which ensure the potent actives (such as glycolic acid, retinol and ceramides to name a few buzzy ingredients) are able to penetrate skin and work on a cellular level, the difference is often immediately noticeable. And although face masks can be pricey, Boots' bestselling masks all retail for under £10, so it makes sense to check out what the high street has to offer.
From blemish-busting and pore-refining to deeply hydrating and protecting, here are the budget-friendly face masks worth trying.
