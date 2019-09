Well, as mentioned above, in the UK at least, it's considered a complementary therapy. That is, it comes with no official medical recommendations but, for some people, it may have holistic benefits. A 2006 study from York University about the effect of ayurvedic treatments on rheumatoid arthritis found "no clear evidence" that it was beneficial. A 2007 study from the Cochrane Schizophrenia Group, which analysed the use of ayurvedic medicine in treating the symptoms of schizophrenia found that it "may" be helpful to sufferers. A 2016 study of the effects of ayurvedic oil-dripping found it "may" help to improve sleep.