"I've also seen people injecting their own lips with filler. This is so common because there are private Facebook groups where people teach each other how to inject themselves with counterfeit products. They are quite open about it. I've gone onto the forums with a fake Facebook profile and people are using different instructions about where to inject. People say, 'This is fine, I usually inject here and use ice to numb my skin because I can't get access to local anaesthetic. A little bleeding is okay.' They are literally coaching each other. Particularly in my line of work, where we're doing a lot of reconstructive treatment, a lot of people's stories are linked to some form of mental health issue. One girl had been diagnosed and struggled with body dysmorphia for years. She was trying to treat herself because no-one else would help her achieve the look she wanted. She'd injected Radiesse, which is a non-permanent filler and a crystallized form of powder. This is usually injected into hard areas like the jawline or nose, but she had injected that into her lips. She had these hard lumps and a reaction, which without surgery, could not be removed. We talked about it and she realized she had made a mistake. It took months for her to visit me because she was ashamed, but she just wanted my help. Her lips looked a lot better, but we couldn't remove the tissue damage without surgery and that would probably cause more disfiguration. As a medical professional, you try not to be judgemental. When this happens, I try and stay objective because I know everyone has a story. But the online forums are a free for all and aesthetics is in such a bad state, particularly in the UK with no rules and regulations.