Lasers such as ProDeep enlist beams of laser light which penetrate into the skin tissue, whereas lip filler uses needles to plump up lips with hyaluronic acid-based filler. Neither are considered particularly invasive treatments, but laser might be a better option for those who aren't too keen on needles. Dr Rakus also explains that lasers may have more of a desired cosmetic effect. "In some cases, it is better to stimulate the tissue because filler can sometimes not look as natural (if not administered properly)." In the UK currently, filler is largely unregulated , which means anyone can become an injector. As a result, botched treatments are rife, and side effects include lumpiness, but more dangerously infection, scarring and skin necrosis (death of skin tissue) which experts say can lead to permanent disfigurement in some cases.