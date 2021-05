Glossier’s New Ultralip Is Balm, Gloss, & Lipstick All In One

As someone who loves lipstick but hates effort, Ultralip speaks my language: it feels great on, doesn't require a mirror to apply, and looks mad cute. Ahead, take a peek at all nine shades.Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.