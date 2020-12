I Got Lip Injections For The First Time — & I Love The Results

First Dr Palep sets the record straight on some common misconceptions about the visual effect of lip injections . "I think in the past five years, people have become much more comfortable with the idea lip filler," she explains, adding that the modern-day approach to the augmentation is quite subtle. "The biggest fear people had was that they were going to look crazy, like a duck-billed platypus. But now, people realise that it doesn't have to be that way; we can work with your lip's natural curves, just augment them and give subtle volume and plumpness."