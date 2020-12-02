I Got Lip Injections For The First Time — & I Love The Results

A delicate touch matches Gulino's desired aesthetic. "I've always been, not overly self-conscious, but definitely aware, that my lips are very thin," she explains of the driving force behind booking her injection appointment, which comes down to boosting her already-healthy sense of self confidence in her appearance. "I like the way I look — I like my hair, I like my face — but I think that getting lip filler will make me feel even better about myself," she says.