9 Makeup Artist-Approved Bronzers For Every Skin Tone & Type

Finding a good bronzer is tough enough: There's cream, liquid, powder; shimmer and matte; plus a variety of shades to choose from. And if you're in the market for something with a low preservative count and minimal carbon footprint? That's a tall order. Luckily for us, celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno took a break from her star clients — like Amanda Seyfried, Mindy Kaling, and Olivia Munn — to put together a foolproof guide for just this purpose.