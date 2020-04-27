Cream Bronzer Is The Key To Faking A Sun-Kissed Glow

Traditionally, when spring starts to turn into summer, makeup brands launch vacation collections packed with summery hues, oil-inhibiting primers, and, of course, bronzer. In light of the current global pandemic, this year's seasonal shift looks a little different, but we're taking comfort in the fact that compacts that mimic a kiss from the sun are still dropping into quarantine makeup reports. Plus, in this self-isolation climate — when you're spending most of the day inside wishing you had a tan — they feel more pertinent than ever.
The newest bronzers to hit the market for pre-summer 2020 have texture in common: Instead of dry, matte powders, the newest innovations are silky, blendable creams, like a highlighter-meets-bronzer hybrid that leaves the most natural glow on your cheeks, nose, hairline, and eyelids. From Kosas to Fenty Beauty, all the trendiest beauty brands have a take on the cream bronzer, ahead.
