Cream Bronzer Is The Key To Faking A Sun-Kissed Glow

Traditionally, when spring starts to turn into summer, makeup brands launch vacation collections packed with summery hues, oil-inhibiting primers, and, of course, bronzer . In light of the current global pandemic, this year's seasonal shift looks a little different, but we're taking comfort in the fact that compacts that mimic a kiss from the sun are still dropping into quarantine makeup reports . Plus, in this self-isolation climate — when you're spending most of the day inside wishing you had a tan — they feel more pertinent than ever.