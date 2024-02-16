14 Buttery-Smooth Cream Bronzers That Blend Like A Dream

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Beauty trends come and go, but one thing that never gets old is looking like you've just returned from a holiday. Glowing skin and a faux sunkissed complexion are really all we can hope for, so can you blame us for trying to emulate this energy all year round? We thought not.
One trick to looking fresh-faced (besides actually getting a good night's sleep or taking a holiday) is by swiping on some strategically placed bronzer that sculpts and wakes up your face.
Although powder bronzers definitely have their place (for example, on nights out or when attending big events), it's a cream bronzer that we find ourselves reaching for every day.
Loved for being a breeze to blend and giving a more natural bronze to the skin, cream bronzers (like cream blushes) also tend to last a really long time before running out. So, while some of the products below may be an investment, we can promise they'll last a long time in your makeup bag.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!