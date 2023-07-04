The Best Staycation Spots That Are Less Than 3 Hours From Sydney

ADVERTISEMENT
If you're among the many Sydneysiders who have been left behind while everyone else does Euro summer, you're probably craving a holiday right now more than ever.
But while you might not be able to hop on a plane right now, there's still a way for you to have a relaxing getaway right here at home — by indulging in the much-beloved staycation.
In case you didn't know, a staycation is a short holiday you take not too far from your own doorstep. And luckily for us folks who reside in New South Wales, we're positively spoiled for choice when it comes to beautiful and tranquil getaway locations that are only a few hours away from Sydney.
Whether you desperately need to feel a refreshing ocean breeze, or you're looking to settle in next to a log fire in a woodland cabin, you'll be able to find exactly what you need without travelling much further than 3 hours from Greater Sydney.
Ahead, find 13 of our favourite staycation spots in New South Wales for your next weekend getaway.