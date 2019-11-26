Dove Cameron Tells Us What Her 8 Tattoos Really Mean

#1: Capricorn Symbol

“I got my first tattoo when was 14 — illegally and without parental permission. My best friend made friends with this guy who had a tattoo gun. He told us he’d been practicing on oranges and was ready. Keep in mind we’re in 7th grade and I still had braces.



“She decided to do it, but then she called me from his house crying because she was scared, so I walked over. She said she couldn’t do it, so I said, ‘Well, what if I go first?’ I’ve always been a ‘fuck it’ kind of person. I got a Capricorn sign on my bikini line because I wanted something that will always be me, even when I’m 85.



“The next morning I asked my mom if I could get a tattoo and she said, 'No, you’re 14!’ to which I replied, ‘What if I already got one?’