But this fragrance represents more than that to Lopez; it's also a tribute to her Latinx roots. "I remember my mom having her Avon perfumes all over the place... my grandmother's house, her little powder that had a little puff and a Flamenco woman on it," she says. "Fragrance was a part of their lives, it was a part of getting ready, part of making themselves beautiful and special occasions." For Lopez, those familiar scents especially take her back. "I remember that during holidays and special occasions, like going over to my grandma's house to eat or my cousins coming to visit, it was a big part of our lives, those smells," she says.J.Lo's upbringing is undoubtably woven throughout her scents, she says, but this latest one taps into her success in a new way. She says that she was at dinner with Warren Buffett, the 89-year-old businessman worth nearly 80 billion dollars , when the name for this fragrance dawned on her. "He told me something that really resonated with me," Lopez says. "He said, 'a brand is a promise.' At this time in my life, it's the promises that I've made to myself that I've kept that have gotten me to where I am. A brand is a promise to deliver something of quality to people that they can count on."