Tiered, thin, and hard, this wand is stiff enough to comb through every lash without leaving behind accidental smudging on your lid. But no matter how many times you push this mascara through, the volume stays about the same "everyday" level. Needless to say, it's not the kind of mascara you'd use for the nights you're feeling dramatic. Instead, it's the barely-there, but long-lasting, black formula that will keep your eyelashes extended, albeit relatively subtle, for daily use.