The Ordinary’s New SPF Is So Good, You’ll Want To Wear It Every Day

Something’s been brewing at The Ordinary — and I’m not talking about the brand’s excellent GF 15% Solution, which has replaced my Botox obsession, or even the new Multi-Antioxidant Radiance Serum, which outperforms every vitamin C in my routine. The real news is a product we’ve all been patiently waiting for, and it’s one that no skincare routine is complete without.
Longtime fans of The Ordinary will know this isn’t the brand’s first attempt at sunscreen. Some may remember the Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 with Antioxidants, packaged in its signature silver tube. But the thick texture and white cast, typical of many mineral formulas, left much to be desired. True to form, The Ordinary listened to customer feedback and discontinued the product, returning to the drawing board.
It took a few years to get right, but The Ordinary doesn’t do things by halves — and today, the new UV Filters SPF 45 Serum, $19, is finally here. Luckily, I was one of the first beauty directors to try a sample — and trust me, you’ll actually want to wear this one every day.
Is The Ordinary’s new SPF mineral or chemical?
Whether you're a sunscreen devotee or only remember to apply it occasionally, the question on everyone’s lips is whether the new SPF is anything like its predecessor. Unlike the Mineral UV Filters, this formula is much thinner in texture. While The Ordinary calls it a “serum”, it’s more like a lightweight lotion — easy to apply and absorbed in moments, with no excessive rubbing or blotting required.
The lighter texture is down to the type of UV filters used. The Ordinary has shelved its original mineral filters, opting instead for “chemical” filters — approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Chemical filters absorb harmful UV rays and convert them into less damaging heat that is then released from the skin before it can cause any adverse effects, like sunburn and eventually sun damage.
You’re probably wondering why the brand decided to pivot from its original mineral filters. In a press release, The Ordinary explained that it’s “harder to formulate a truly transparent, lightweight and accessibly priced sunscreen with mineral filters alone.” Using chemical filters, for example, octocrylene and homosalate, means that the product doesn’t leave behind the same white cast as the original. Even better, it’s a dream to apply (more on that later) and affordable at $19.
Is there a difference between SPF 45 and SPF 50?
The Ordinary’s UV Filters SPF 45 is a broad-spectrum sunscreen, meaning it protects your skin from both UVA (which can cause skin cancer and premature aging) and UVB (responsible for sunburn and skin cancer). Most sunscreens have an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or 50, which indicates how well they protect against UVB. For example, if you burn after 10 minutes in the sun without sunscreen, SPF 30 lets you stay in the sun about 30 times longer, assuming you’ve applied enough. So why did the brand settle on SPF 45 specifically?
“Contrary to popular belief, the UV filter number is not decided by the brand that formulates the sun-protectant but rather by the formula itself,” says the brand, adding, “When The Ordinary’s product underwent testing, the SPF value that it achieved was SPF 45, which is estimated to absorb only 0.2% less UVB radiation than SPF 50.” The difference between SPF 45 and 50 is only about 1%, so the most important thing is that you’re applying enough. Most dermatologists recommend two finger lengths' worth of sunscreen for your face and neck.
Is The Ordinary’s SPF 45 any good?
I apply sunscreen every morning, whether I’m leaving the house or not, so it’s fair to say that I have high expectations. Besides being broad-spectrum (UVA can pass through glass, and I work by a large window), my sunscreen has to work with, not against, my combination skin. I want it to be moisturising enough for my dry cheeks but not greasy, so it doesn’t exacerbate my oily T-zone. Happily, this one is just right.
The texture is light yet hydrating, giving my skin a juicy, dewy finish similar to some Korean sunscreens I've tried — but at a fraction of the price. Even when I apply two finger lengths’ worth, it doesn’t feel like a chore. It absorbs quickly without feeling uncomfortable or sticky, nor does it sting my eyes. Even better, it’s non-comedogenic, which means it’s less likely to clog pores and cause zits. Most skincare breaks me out, but I’ve been using this for weeks without any issues whatsoever.
The Ordinary also claims it’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. I actually gave away the mineral sunscreen I was using before because it made my delicate eyelids burn. Thankfully, UV Filters SPF 45 is gentle on my reactive skin; I don’t feel a thing.
While sun protection is the main goal, I love that it makes an excellent anchor for makeup. My foundation and concealer blend seamlessly over the top, and with my skin perfectly quenched, I’m convinced that the final result looks more flawless than before. I attribute this to the ultra-moisturising glycerin and phospholipids, which keep moisture under lock and key, and maintain the skin’s barrier.
A dermatologist once told me that the best sunscreen is the one you want to wear every day. For me, it has to be UV Filters SPF 45, and since it’s cheaper than the others in my bathroom currently, I can stock up.
