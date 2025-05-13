How Much Sun Damage Does Team Refinery29 Have? We Found Out

Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call to action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our goal is to arm you with the facts you need to protect your skin to the best of your ability, because there’s no such thing as safe sun.
When I asked my colleagues if they’d be up for a skin scan to check their sun damage, all I got was tumbleweed. I didn’t blame them. No one wants to hear that the days they spent happily and carelessly soaking up the sun could eventually show up on their skin. While I like to think that what you don’t know can’t hurt you, having countless dermatologists just a DM away means I’m also well aware of the very real impact of UV rays.
Take UVA, for example: the main cause of premature aging and skin cancers, including potentially deadly melanoma. UVA rays are present year-round and can pass through clouds and windows. Then there are UVB rays, responsible for sunburn, not to mention visible light and infrared rays, all of which can harm your skin’s DNA, leading to sun damage.
One simple, effective way to protect your skin is by wearing a high-factor, broad-spectrum sunscreen — and you don’t need to spend a fortune for it to work. While many of us have seamlessly incorporated SPF into our morning routines, reapplying on hot, sunny days isn’t always top of mind. Nowhere is this more evident than at Refinery29. Before I go further, I want to stress that Sun Blocked is a shame-free zone. I’ll never fault anyone for not wearing sunscreen or being as meticulous as a dermatologist. But a quick survey of the team shows we all have completely different sun habits and skincare approaches. It got me thinking: Would this be reflected in our skin?
To find out, we went to Self London — a skin clinic recently opened by consultant dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto — to undergo a VISIA skin scan with skin and laser therapist Katie Dawson. The advanced VISIA machine uses imaging technology to analyse the skin’s surface and deeper layers. It then produces UV and ‘brown spot’ photos, highlighting where your skin might be sun-damaged, and offers insight into how to take care of it going forward.
Ahead, five Refinery29 staffers, each with a different approach to suncare, share how much sun damage they actually have and what the scan taught them about their sun and skincare habits.
Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I haven’t always been diligent about sunscreen. As a child, I used to hide from my parents when they tried to apply it — always on vacation somewhere scorchingly hot. It’s only in the past decade that I’ve become religious about wearing SPF 50 every single day, even when it’s cold or cloudy. UVA rays, after all, can penetrate clouds and glass — and I work by a huge window!
“I’m incredibly sensitive to the sun. Just 10 minutes outside in the heat can leave me feeling dizzy and sick, so I’ve never sunbathed or set foot on a tanning bed. I expected my UV photos to reflect that, and so did the clinician, who predicted they’d be “quite good.” That’s why I was shocked when she pointed out a smattering of dark brown spots across my forehead — sun damage likely picked up when I was younger. The regret!
“Thankfully, the rest of my face showed minimal signs of damage: cheeks? Pretty clear. Nose? Not too bad. Years of daily SPF have certainly paid off, but there are areas I need to watch. Around my nose, we spotted a couple of broken capillaries, likely from sun exposure, since UV can weaken the vessels beneath thin skin. Around my eyes, too, where sunscreen is often missed. My under-eyes and eyelids are already sensitive from using high-strength skincare ingredients like retinol and exfoliating acids, so layering SPF here is non-negotiable. Ultimately, the scan confirmed I’m on the right track. SPF 50 is my BFF.”
The expert's opinion: “I wouldn’t say there’s too much of an uneven tone, but your forehead looks a little bit darker. Cheeks-wise, looking good. If you’re using strong ointments, make sure you’re wearing your SPF because your skin can become more irritated in the sun.”
Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer
“I’ve never been a sunbather, and as a kid, I fought my brother for the shadiest sunlounger when we’d go on vacation. I was also good at letting my mom slather me in SPF. But I was never good at applying it myself at home because I’ve never been burned in London. Admittedly, I haven’t taken the British sun as seriously, being olive-skinned. I got my first sunburn as an adult in Australia because the sun doesn’t play there!
“Starting my journalism career in beauty made me see the error in my ways, however. Although I’ll admit I don’t stay too true to daily application in the winter, during the summer, I wear SPF50 on my face every day. I don’t usually top up, though, and to be honest, I need to get better at applying SPF to my body. I dread to think how much damage was done at the last two Glastonbury festivals, with five solid days in the sun and virtually no shade.
“The scan was kind of what I was expecting to see. My inflammation was low, which checks out given my skin isn’t too sensitive, and my cheeks had less sun damage than my forehead, which also checks out because they are paler. When I apply foundation, I often aim for a shade between my forehead and cheeks. I was shocked to hear that I should be applying SPF to my eyes! I had eye makeup on, so I couldn’t see if there was damage on the scan. I was also shocked to see the large dark spot on my nose, which is exactly where I recently had a large breakout. The skin expert explained that this is probably some scar tissue that will fade in my next skin cycle.
“The biggest takeaway is to apply more sunscreen on my forehead and nose. Since the scan, I’ve been paying much more attention to these areas.”
The expert's opinion: “Some areas are darker, like your forehead and the triangle around your nose. You’re taking good care of your cheeks!”
Vanese Maddix, contributing beauty writer
“My early experience with sun exposure is probably similar to that of a lot of Black and brown people in the England. Growing up, my family never went on vacations outside of the UK, so there was no need to dodge the sun in hot countries or worry about sunbeds. Until I was about 22 (when I went abroad for the first time), the only sun I knew was whatever the UK offered, and realistically, that wasn’t anything major.
“As a Black person, I was never really taught the importance of sun protection, and I think that’s because my parents weren’t taught by my grandparents, and so on. I’d often hear (even from non-Black people) that Black people didn’t need sunscreen because it was 'impossible' for us to burn. But about five years ago, when I began my career as a freelance beauty and lifestyle journalist, I learned that no matter your skin tone, everyone needs sun protection. Since then, I’ve applied sunscreen religiously. (Okay, when it comes to reapplying, I can be a bit lazy on non-sunny days, but I’m working on it.)
“I’d say I have a pretty good SPF routine now. I usually skip a separate moisturizer in favor of a glowy sunscreen that works as a moisturizer-sunscreen combo. I’ve also become better at reapplying throughout the day, often using an SPF stick because it’s just easier on the go. Thanks to my job, I’ve had a few different types of skin scans before, so I wasn’t too nervous about this one. I knew nothing had been flagged in the past as alarming. When I got my results, I was told I have good skin and minimal UV damage, which I’m still buzzing about! There were one or two areas on my cheek that I was advised to pay more attention to when applying sunscreen, and I’ve been showing those spots a lot of TLC lately.
“Overall, the results confirmed what I had hoped, which was reassuring, and I’m relieved that years without sun protection in my early life didn’t cause any major damage. The only surprise was seeing some congestion on my nose and a bit of redness. With my darker skin tone, inflammation and redness aren’t always obvious, so I actually appreciated the scan making me aware of it. Moving forward, I’ll keep up my daily SPF routine because it really does seem to be working. My main goals now are to get better at reapplying throughout the day and to be extra thorough about not missing spots, especially on my nose and cheeks.”
The expert's opinion: “The white spots on your cheeks are sun damage that might not be visible on the skin, but they’re very faint. This is a good outcome, and I know you’re very good at wearing your SPF! Your skin is in really good condition.”
Susan Devaney, lifestyle director
“My 13th birthday was memorably miserable. I’d begged for a lilac leather jacket — the ideal gift to enter my teenage years in. But I’d been so badly sunburned the day before at a waterpark (having the time of my life, no less and ignoring my parents’ pleas for me to apply more cream or put on a T-shirt) that the numerous pulsating blisters on both of my shoulders meant the jacket had to stay untouched for days. Bed bound, sipping on water due to sun stroke, too, I lay in a dark room (my mom closed the curtains to avoid further sun damage!) for too many hours. A hard lesson learned; my relationship with the sun changed for good.
“Throughout most of life since then, I’ve opted for shade over sunshine. Having fair skin means I need to be careful. This doesn’t mean I haven’t been burnt since because let me tell you I have. (In my 20s, I lived in the Middle East for two years, and the sun is hot there!) Every time it happens, I guilt-trip myself about it because I wear SPF 50 on my face every day. I know to never wear less than a factor 50. But like most people, sunshine feels good, so when I do sit out in it, I consistently top it up — and I never sit out in the midday sun.
“My cautious approach to sunshine meant I was very curious to see my skin scan. Surely, it couldn’t be that bad? I thought. Thankfully, I think the scan showed my skin is doing okay so far. It’s truly bizarre to see your skin so close up, but equally fascinating. I have very sensitive skin — eczema, acne, and rosacea — so I fully expected to see a lot of inflammation and broken capillaries. I didn’t expect to be told I have a lot of sun damage on my nose, so I’ll be taking extra care with it going forward. I’m going to keep applying SPF 50 every day and embrace my pale skin. A tan means damaged skin if you’re as pale as I am, and it’s simply not something your future self would thank you for.”
The expert's opinion: “The darker areas that we see on your nose are sun damage, but overall, this is good. There’s a little bit of spotting on the cheeks and forehead, so you want to make sure you’re wearing SPF.”
Kelly Washington, senior social editor
“I said I would take part in this piece as R29’s resident ‘reformed tanner’. The work of our beauty director, Jackie, and the wider team has certainly changed my relationship with the sun. I was a regular sunbather on family vacations (my whole family was, and known to only pack factor 15 — eek!). I also admittedly went on many tanning beds at university. They were so cheap per minute. Growing up in a rainy area certainly played a part. I craved the sun, and I felt I needed a natural tan from beds. I would go on tanning beds two to three times a week at least. Then I started working at a skincare brand and eventually at Refinery29, so my attitude to sun protection changed dramatically. Now I wear SPF 50 on my face every day. In the sun, I also use factor 50, but I can’t say I am always good at topping up.
“I was nervous to see my skin scan results because of my history of being a sun seeker, and I was a bit shocked, I can’t lie. The brown spot one in particular scared me. Thankfully, I am not in any immediate trouble, but I think it’s so different when the facts are shoved in your face — or shown on your face. I was advised by our clinician to continue to wear SPF 50+ and a hat on the beach. She also said that fair-skinned people who tan easily, like me, can be at higher risk of sun damage and skin cancer, since we don’t have as much melanin to protect us.
“Honestly, it confirmed what I suspected. I will definitely be more protective of my face, and there are so many good self-tanning face products on the market now that there isn’t any excuse for me to be burning my cheeks until I’m wearing perma-blush. I’ll certainly be more careful, but what’s done is done. I’ll absolutely pass the sun safety message on to my kids if I have them.”
The expert's opinion: “Nothing is worrying to look at, but there’s some deeper pigmentation on the top of the forehead, as well as some freckling down the nose and center-face area, where we usually tend to burn. My advice is to be more mindful about wearing your SPF.”
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
