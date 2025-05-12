How Much Sun Damage Does Team Refinery29 Have? We Found Out

“I said I would take part in this piece as R29’s resident ‘reformed tanner’. The work of our beauty director, Jackie, and the wider team has certainly changed my relationship with the sun. I was a regular sunbather on family holidays (my whole family was, and known to only pack factor 15 — eek!). I also admittedly smashed sunbeds at university. They were just 35p per minute in Manchester. Growing up around the Manchester area, which is rainy, played a part. I craved the sun and I felt I needed a natural tan from beds (you can take the girl out of the north). I would go on sunbeds two to three times a week at least. Then I started working at a skincare brand and eventually at Refinery29, so my attitude to sun protection changed dramatically. Now I wear SPF 50 on my face every day. In the sun, I also use factor 50, but I can’t say I am always good at topping up.