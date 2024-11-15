I Thought My Skin Cancer Risk Was Low — Until I Had My Moles Mapped

My moles also classed me as a strong contender for atypical mole syndrome, a disorder of the skin characterized by the presence of more than 50 moles, with three or more of them looking atypical. Vereker started selecting several moles for us to look at more closely on the screen. Of those 69 moles, she went over certain ones again based on what the machine had flagged as being of interest, as well as any that I wanted to check. For this second check, she used a hand-held camera that captured the moles in almost microscopic detail, showing them to me on the screen as she went along and assigning them each a status. ‘Inoffensive’ or ‘no remark’ meant I was good for another year; ‘follow up’ meant I would need to get them checked again in around four to six months.