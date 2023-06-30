"If the oil was made and truly tested to have SPF 30 efficacy — which it should if it's being marketed that way — there also should be education on how much people need to use to get the protection that they need," says Dr Idriss, putting the onus on the brands, not the consumer. "If a company is not educating about how much oil is actually required to get the SPF 30 benefit, then I think it's a little bit dangerous." With any sunscreen, you need six teaspoons for the entire body — that’s the size of a shot glass. That's a lot of oil, probably more than most people would think to apply as oil is greasy by nature. "With this type of product, [you need to] apply enough so that you see an even sheen on the skin after rubbing it in," Dr Hale says.