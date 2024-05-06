ADVERTISEMENT
8 SPF Makeup Products That You’ll Want To Wear This Summer & Beyond

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated May 6, 2024, 4:57 PM
From sophisticated mineral formulas that don’t leave a ghostly cast to clear SPF gels that double as makeup primers, we’re in a veritable golden age of sunscreen. But that’s not all: These days, more and more brands are going all in on sunscreen-infused makeup — think blush, eyeshadow, and luminous skin tints. Put simply, it is easier than ever to incorporate SPF into your routine. 
Dr. Brendan Camp, board-certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology, has a few guesses as to why SPF makeup is taking off right now: “The inclusion of SPF in makeup is popular because more people are concerned about sun protection, both as a way to prevent skin cancer but also as a way to preserve the health and appearance of skin,” Camp tells Refinery29. While we’re all for adding SPF into additional products, one thing to note is that makeup-sunscreen hybrids are a supporting actor, not the lead. In other words, they’re not a substitute for applying sunscreen as its own step (here are some of our favorite targeted SPFs) but can help ensure you’re getting the protection you need. Camp confirms, “Makeup products that contain SPF should be layered on top of sunscreen to ensure complete and uniform coverage.”. 
With an abundance of SPF makeup out there, it can be difficult to weed out the products that are worth your hard-earned money and the ones that simply aren't. So we've done all of the hard work for you. From lightweight skin tints to bronzing sticks, here are some of our favorite brands and products you’ll want to wear all summer and beyond.
Supergoop Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF 50 Sunscreen Skin Tint, $44

Supergoop!
Protec(tint) Daily Spf Tint Spf 50 Sunscre...
$44.00
Sephora
For a long time, tinted sunscreens often came in a “universal” (read: limited) beige shade that left a lot of room for improvement. Not anymore. Enter: Supergoop!’s Protec(tint), which offers 14 flexible hues of weightless tinted SPF to choose from. Wear alone for sheer coverage that lets your skin shine through, or use as a first step in your base before concealer or foundation.
INNBeauty Project Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum SPF 43 PA +++, $35

INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum Spf 43 Pa +++
$35.00
Sephora
This sunscreen feels more like a tinted illuminator à L’Oréal’s Glotion or Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter than an SPF — and it’s a mineral one, no less, which can be notoriously chalky in color. In addition to offering SPF 43 protection, skin feels instantly hydrated and glowing after use thanks to skin-strengthening peptides and vitamin C, which further protects skin against UV and other environmental aggressors, like pollution.
Nudestix Nudescreen Blush + Lip Tint SPF 30, $30

NudeStix
Nudescreen Blush + Lip Tint Spf 30
$30.00
NudeStix
$30.00
Sephora
Nudestix’s cheek and lip tint is an amazing product all on its own — it’s dewy, pigmented, and impossible to mess up.  But factor in the SPF 30 protection, and you’ve got a product that I’d buy in bulk if I could. My favorite shade in the bunch is Sunkissed, a warm rosy-brown hue that instantly wakes up my olive skin. I like to apply it with clean fingers, gently tapping it into my cheekbones and across the bridge of my nose.
Ciele sculpt & PROTECT SPF 30+ bronzing contour stick, $34

Ciele
Sculpt & Protect Spf 30+ Bronzing Contour ...
$34.00
Sephora
Founded by two legacy beauty industry insiders (makeup artist and Ciele co-founder Nikki DeRoest and ​​Cerre Francis), Ciele is going all-in on SPF makeup, with foundations, liquid blushes, powders, and more, all laced with SPF 30 and above. "We wanted to make sure that you didn't feel the SPF in the product, so it wears as well as any makeup products that you already have," DeRoest previously told Refinery29. Because the only safe tan is a faux one, we’ll be swiping this stick bronzer all summer long to get a post-vacay glow minus the UV damage.
Iris & Romeo Best Skin Days SPF30 Whipped Tinted Moisturizer, $48

Iris&Romeo
Best Skin Days Spf30 Whipped Tinted Moistu...
$48.00
Sephora
If skin tints aren’t your thing, Iris & Romeo’s SPF 30 tinted moisturizer is your makeup match. The versatile product combines buildable coverage with lightweight hydration, making it perfect for dry skin in need of extra moisture, or if you want something to replace your summer foundation altogether.
Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30, $15

CAY SKIN
Isle Lip Balm Spf 30
$15.00
Sephora
Winnie Harlow’s Cay Skin lip balm is a hit among R29 beauty editors, and it’s easy to see why. Similar to eyes, the skin on your lips is thin and therefore prone to sunburn. Not only do these tinted lip products offer a sheer tint and glossy finish, but the SPF 30 protection makes them a must-have for every purse, room, and beach bag.
Bareminerals ORIGINAL​ Mineral Veil​ Set + Protect Talc-Free ​Setting Powder ​Mineral SPF 25 PA++​, $36

bareMinerals
Original​ Mineral Veil​ Set + Protect Sett...
$36.00
Sephora
Mineral sunscreen powders are nothing new, but while they’re effective in theory (especially for top-ups) many are messy, chalky, and generally not the best user experience. This translucent setting powder neutralizes shine, locks in your makeup, and includes SPF 25. It’s perfectly portable and easy to use.
Supergoop Shimmershade SPF 30, $24

Supergoop!
Shimmer Shade Spf 30
$24.00
Revolve
Eyes are naturally at risk of sun exposure, since the skin surrounding the area is thinner than elsewhere on the body. (This is a PSA to check if your sunglasses have UV protection!) A longtime Supergoop! treasure is this genius cream shadow with SPF 30, which allows you to gild lids in shimmery pigment. Even better? It takes mere seconds to apply.
