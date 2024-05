8 SPF Makeup Products That You’ll Want To Wear This Summer & Beyond

Dr. Brendan Camp, board-certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology , has a few guesses as to why SPF makeup is taking off right now: “The inclusion of SPF in makeup is popular because more people are concerned about sun protection, both as a way to prevent skin cancer but also as a way to preserve the health and appearance of skin,” Camp tells Refinery29. While we’re all for adding SPF into additional products, one thing to note is that makeup-sunscreen hybrids are a supporting actor, not the lead. In other words, they’re not a substitute for applying sunscreen as its own step ( here are some of our favorite targeted SPFs) but can help ensure you’re getting the protection you need. Camp confirms, “Makeup products that contain SPF should be layered on top of sunscreen to ensure complete and uniform coverage.”.