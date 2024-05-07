It’s not just tanning beds we need to worry about; UV exposure from the sun is just as serious. I’m currently filming season three of The White Lotus in Thailand where it’s unbelievably hot — 95 degrees most days. Production knew that April was going to be the hottest month of the year here, so we’re doing a lot of night scenes, but we still have to navigate the sun all day long… As well as the mosquitoes. Thankfully, my costars are all really sun savvy and we have always got each other's back because friends don’t let friends burn.