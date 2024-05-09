We Got You 20% Off This Editor-Favorite Sunscreen

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When Bask launched back in 2021, they probably didn’t expect to skyrocket to cult status among anyone with lofty standards for sunscreen. (Aka, me.) But that’s precisely what happened. Founded in memory of co-founder and CEO Mike Huffstetler’s late uncle (who died from melanoma at 53), Bask embarked on a mission to spread awareness about the dangers of UV rays and create a product to inspire people to bask in the sun — safely. And in celebration of Sun Blocked, we’re making it easier to save while stocking up on sunscreen with a reader-exclusive code you’ll only find here.
From May 6-20, you can use code REFINERY20 to get 20% off sitewide at basksuncare.com. Whether you’re restocking your past favorites or are a first-timer trying the brand for the first time, this savvy deal is one you won’t want to miss out on. The curated lineup of these beloved SPFs include SPF 30 and 50 non-aerosol sprays, silky lotions, and as of last month, an invisible gel formula that looks like nothing while doing a lot. (It boasts SPF 40 protection and hydrates thanks to skin-loving ingredients like squalane and aloe.) If you’re so inclined, you can even wear Bask in merch form — T-shirts, bucket hats, and more fun-in-the-sun accessories are the perfect pairing to any outdoor adventure.
If you need a helpful nudge in the right direction, my personal Bask favorites from are the SPF 50 spray and the just-launched Daily Invisible Gel; I can’t argue with the convenience of a mist application, which I also love since it makes applying quick and easy. (It also has a faint, tropical scent that I love.) The gel SPF, on the other hand, has become my new everyday sunscreen and makeup primer rolled into one. As someone with oily skin, I personally love a mattifying formula that keeps me looking glowy, not greasy.
With prices ranging from $22 to $28, Bask formulas allow you to treat yourself to a luxury formula without feeling buyer’s remorse. (Knowing that sunscreen only offers proper protection when you apply enough (two fingers worth for your face and body, minimum), Huffstetler specifically wanted to make products you wouldn’t feel guilty about applying — and re-applying, for that matter. To stretch your dollars even further, Bask offers value bundles so you can never be without your SPF. Now, all that’s left to do is decide on which one(s) to add to your sun-safe haul…