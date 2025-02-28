Rat & Boa Is Holding A Rare 72-Hour Flash Sale — Here’s What To Buy

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When it comes to effortless sex appeal and showstopping glamour, no one does it better than Rat & Boa. Over the last decade, it’s become the cool girl destination for unique gowns, wedding guest dresses and resort wear. You’ve definitely seen one of its simple-yet-sultry ‘90s-inspired slip dresses on one of your favourite stars. From Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid to Addison Rae and Emily Ratajkowski, each a fan of the brand’s signature curve-hugging bias cuts, vibrant colour palette and statement-making prints.
It’s not just a go-to for celebrities though. Rat & Boa has excellent options for chic brides-to-be. Think, those same sexy bias-cut gowns in white and cream, shimmering champagne sequins, and elegant white trouser suits — ideal for an engagement or hen party, after-hours reception or a destination do.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Usually, the brand isn’t known for holding many sales, but today is our lucky day. Rat & Boa have just announced a surprise, 72-hour promotion; offering deals up to 70% off sitewide. It’s a chance for us mere mortals to indulge in pieces that have been living on our “dream wardrobe” Pinterest board. (Personally, I’ve been daydreaming about the ethereal Athena dress for years now.)
Given how rare this type of discount is, we advise you to get shopping stat — to help we’ve curated our very own “best of Rat & Boa guide”. Read on to discover our top picks.
Up To 70% Off Rat & Boa Summer Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses
Shopping for a black tie summer wedding can be tricky — you need to balance the elegance and formality of the dress code with the soaring temperatures of the season, especially if it’s destination affair with a serious sit-down meal situation. Thanks to Rat & Boa, you don’t need to sweat it: The brand has so many slinky, sensuous and sophisticated gowns on offer, crafted in a silky, lightweight and breathable viscose. A solid shade lends itself to the formality of the event, but look for subtle design features to elevate your look, such as a dramatic cowl neck to show off your tan or cascading ruffles for dancefloor twirling.
Up To 70% Off Rat & Boa Summer Cocktail Wedding Guest Dresses
So, you’re attending a summer or destination wedding with a more casual dress code — it’s time to have some fun with tropical brights, bold abstract patterns and dramatic silhouettes. (Hello, thigh-high leg slit!)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Up To 70% Of Rat & Boa Beach-To-Bar Dresses
Sheer, light and airy — these pieces have got us smelling the sangria and SPF already. Slip one over your swimsuit or bikini to take you from beach to bar, White Lotus style (minus the murder, of course).
Up To 70% Off Rat & Boa White Dresses For Brides-To-Be & Hen Parties
Calling all brides-to-be: You need to have Rat & Boa on your radar, especially if you’re after an extra-unique look for your engagement celebration, hen party or reception dance floor.
Up To 70% Off Rat & Boa Sequin Party Dresses
What does every respectable holiday packing list need? Fun, glittering sequin pieces for when the sun goes down.
Up To 70% Off Rat & Boa Beachwear — Swimwear & Beach Cover-Ups
A good Rat & Boa find will amp up your beachside ‘fit game, majorly. The brand’s matching swimwear and sexy cover-up sets are an obvious choice, but there are also romantic ruffled blouses, floaty beach dresses, mermaid tail-like maxi skirts and loose trousers in the brand’s signature animal and abstract prints.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT