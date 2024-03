The Realistic Run Diaries: “Rest Days Are Just As Important As Training”

I did four intervals of progressive mile repeats and being in south-east London, this meant running up a lot of hills. I decided to embrace this and do the Brockley Three Peaks Walk route because you get some really gorgeous views of the city. The sprints were so hard, I thought I might die. Despite the hills, I managed to hit all my paces and even went faster for one of the intervals. I was so proud and felt amazing afterwards. It set me up to have the best rest of the day, especially after coffee and a delicious cinnamon roll. I may be getting fitter but the London cafe and bakery scene has all my money.