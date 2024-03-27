The Realistic Run Diaries: “Rest Days Are Just As Important As Training”

Running is essential for my mental health. I think when you prove to yourself over and over again that you can do hard things and you show up for yourself, it alters your brain chemistry. The respect and self-love you’re showing yourself by moving your body, putting yourself first and choosing to put the work in, increases your self-worth. I’m so much more confident from running, which has nothing to do with my physical appearance. It’s the confidence that comes from knowing I am capable and strong.