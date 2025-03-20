Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Well, this year, we think they might actually be. But we’re not talking about styling ditsy print dresses — we're talking about heading outside and experiencing those fabulous blooms up close and in person (truly groundbreaking indeed).
And that's exactly what the National Trust is hoping to inspire — by borrowing inspiration from the Japanese custom of Hanami, aka seasonal "flower viewing." The long held tradition happens during the cherry blossom season and sees people gather under the blossom trees for inspiration. The conservation charity is similarly committed to taking a pause with nature this month, encouraging people to pencil a moment with blossom this spring. Whether your street is filled with gently cascading blossom petals or your garden is brimming with daffodils, taking a moment to appreciate the beauty of the world around you is one of the easiest ways to give your mind a much needed rest.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So, if you’re looking to find small and tangible ways to incorporate the outside — and embrace the joys of nature — into your everyday, read our tips for a blossom-filled spring below.
Brush Up On Your Floral Knowledge
While we might delight in the beauty of a blossom tree, do we really know all that much about the diverse pool of floral and fauna in the UK? Well, if like us, you need a bit of a refresher, then now is the perfect time to brush up. Much like birdwatching, it’s good to get some help from the experts for a bit of help in this area. We recommend hunting through your local charity shops or favourite bookstores to find a guide on common British plants that you’re likely to find in your local area. From there, it’s all about enjoying a walk through your nearest woodland or local park and spotting which blossom trees, flowers and shrubs you can find in your guide. We bet you’ll be foraging in no time.
Turn It Into A Group Activity
Do you ever wish your group chat was just a little more lively? Spice things up a bit by challenging your friend group. Ask to to see the florals they’ve found in their area, and revel in what's bound to be a stream of stunning photographs, from blossom trees to bluebell forests. The result: a photo album that not only documents beautiful blossoms up and down the country, but also serves as a way to connect besties, near and far.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Picnic In The Park
One of the easiest ways to get people out into nature is with the promise of food. There's no better way to usher in spring than gathering friends in an open space with a sprawling, spectacular springtime vista. Pull up next to your favourite blossom tree or flower patch and dive into a buffet of delectable dishes. Level up with a floral theme, like a decorative, cherry blossom-inspired cake or some thyme-infused treats.
Host A DIY Flower Arranging Class
Flower arranging may seem like the sort of thing you have to go on an expensive course to learn, but the reality is, you can do it right from the comfort of your home. Head on a nature walk in your local woods for some colour inspiration and pick the fallen blossom sprigs that you fancy — or pop by your local flower shop to pick up a few seasonal flowers. Whether you choose to embark on your floral arranging adventure alone or with friends, load up a tutorial as a guide (thankfully the internet has a wealth of florists bursting to share their knowledge). Once you learn the basics (like adding your heaviest flowers to your vase first), it’s all about the finishing touches and injecting your own creativity — the textures and tones you love — into your blossom-filled bouquet.
Learn How To Dry Flowers
There's something so beautiful about cherishing flowers long past their prime. Drying your flowers (and creating your own time capsule) isn’t actually too difficult. After picking up some flowers or collecting fallen blossom petals in the park, simply strip off the lower leaves, tie the stems with a rubber band and then hang them upside down in an area away from sunlight. Check in on your florals to see they have good air flow (to avoid mould) and within two to three weeks you should have a bouquet you can keep forever.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT