That’s the science out of the way. As someone who navigates breakouts — and stubborn skin staining left behind by said spots — I judge a good moisturiser on whether it can keep my temperamental skin in check. Since using this, looking after my skin has been smooth sailing. It absorbs quickly, pairs well with my broad spectrum, high factor SPF and allows my makeup to glide on. No pilling or greasy residue here. Best of all, it doesn’t break me out. One thing about being spot-prone is that I find it hard to accept compliments on my skin, but since using this, a handful of my beauty editor peers and close friends have told me that my skin looks clear, smooth and glowing. So much so, I’ve skipped the foundation and I’m using just a dab of concealer here and there.