My bathroom cupboard is like a graveyard for forgotten moisturisers. I can explain! Some are far too thick and risk totally throwing off my oily, acne-prone skin, while others are much too thin and don’t do very much. Don’t get me wrong: Nothing ever completely goes to waste (whatever isn’t suitable for my face often ends up elsewhere on my body) but finding a face cream that’s just right — the Goldilocks of moisturisers — requires trial, error and patience that I simply don’t have.
I want something that takes away that uncomfortable tight feeling after cleansing; that sinks in quickly, layers seamlessly under my sunscreen and leaves behind a subtle dewiness. I want heavy-lifting skincare ingredients that are recommended by dermatologists and, mainly for hygiene reasons, I’d like for it to come in a tube.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Maybe I’m asking for a little too much, but when Caudalie’s VinoHydra Sorbet Cream Moisturiser with Hyaluronic Acid, £20, landed on my desk this summer, it ticked all of my boxes — and then some. Admittedly, it’s the name that swayed me first. (The word “sorbet” is enough to convince anyone in a heatwave.) But when I inspected the ingredients list, I realised that the moisturiser is exactly what I needed.
The first notable ingredient is glycerin, which is known as a ‘humectant’ in skincare. Essentially, it attracts moisture into the skin, making it feel soft and look plump. While its deeply hydrating and moisturising properties benefit all skin types, it’s especially excellent for dry, sensitive and reactive skin. Not too long ago, a respected skincare expert extolled its virtues to me, and since then, I’ve looked out for it in all of my moisturisers, regardless of the brand.
Besides glycerin, you’ll spot another very popular humectant — hyaluronic acid — which also increases your skin’s moisture content. To keep all of that goodness locked in, you’ll find shea butter, which creates something of a barrier on the skin. Happily, this moisturiser is non-comedogenic and so less likely to clog your pores. Lastly, Caudalie has packed this with soothing chamomile and its signature organic grape water. Like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this adds another layer of hydration but it also provides antioxidant protection against environmental aggressors such as pollution.
That’s the science out of the way. As someone who navigates breakouts — and stubborn skin staining left behind by said spots — I judge a good moisturiser on whether it can keep my temperamental skin in check. Since using this, looking after my skin has been smooth sailing. It absorbs quickly, pairs well with my broad spectrum, high factor SPF and allows my makeup to glide on. No pilling or greasy residue here. Best of all, it doesn’t break me out. One thing about being spot-prone is that I find it hard to accept compliments on my skin, but since using this, a handful of my beauty editor peers and close friends have told me that my skin looks clear, smooth and glowing. So much so, I’ve skipped the foundation and I’m using just a dab of concealer here and there.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This is a mid-weight moisturiser that occupies a cosy space between a lightweight gel and a cosseting night cream, but there are two more textures in the range depending on your skin’s needs.
First up, the VinoHydra Gel Moisturiser with Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Vera, £20. Though it’s twice as light in texture compared to the one I’m currently using, don’t underestimate it. Likewise, it boasts hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising glycerin, but also squalane — a featherlight moisturising ingredient that supports the skin’s barrier without the greasy feel — and calming aloe vera. As such, it’s perfect for summer, and I’ll be packing it on my upcoming holiday.
Then there’s the VinoHydra Deep Hydration Moisturiser, also £20. Again, it features the same hydrating and moisturising ingredients spotted in the range such as hyaluronic acid, but the texture is notably more substantial and better suited to drier skin types. (In a trial, the brand found that it increased natural hydration in the skin by 94% after eight hours*.) I have a plan: Once I’ve squeezed every last drop out of the mid-weight moisturiser I’m currently using, I’ll graduate to this for autumn to combat the colder weather and central heating.
Besides the effective ingredients, satisfying texture and the improvements I’ve noticed in my finicky skin, the price makes this moisturiser great value for money. At £20, it easily beats a handful of luxury face creams I’ve tried this year. I’ve spent more on a taxi ride home after a night out. Just like Caudalie’s serums, I think it’s only a matter of time before its trio of moisturisers claims viral status. Until then, you can shop the entire range here on Caudalie’s website.
*Instrumental test. Corneometry. 10 volunteers
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT