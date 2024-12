I Tried Out Sassy Saints’ Viral Dip Powder Manicure & Now I’m A Convert

You can see why Sassy Saints is perfect social media fodder. Its branding is very “clean girl” aesthetic: all-nude packaging with simple gold accents and sleek bottles. The Sassy Saints At-Home Nail Manicure Kit will set you back £110 for the full monty (though it is currently on sale). This includes one bottle of ‘base it’ base coat, one bottle of ‘activate it’ hardening activator and one top coat. Each bottle is labelled one, two or three to indicate the stage in the process. There’s also ‘clean it’ (a solution that removes stains and keeps brushes soft) and a spare nail brush. You also receive a nail file (one side fine, the other coarse), a metal cuticle pusher, a fluffy powder brush, a double-ended primer and cuticle oil, and three free pigment powders, i.e. your three nail colour choices. (You can choose from three more colours but these will cost you extra.) I chose three of the most popular shades: Sparkle Suede (a light shimmery pink), Graceful Goddess (a pink mauve) and Bordeaux Babe (a deep burgundy). Each pot of pigment will supposedly last you 30 manicures.