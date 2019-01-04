Kyrsten Sinema Channels Elle Woods For Her First Day As Senator

With great power comes great responsibility, they say (now more than ever). And it seems newly minted senator Kyrsten Sinema is well-aware of this sentiment: Hell, she already refused to swear on the Bible when she was sworn in to Congress and opted for a copy of the Constitution instead. And, for her first official day as the openly bisexual Democratic senator from Arizona, she channeled one of the greatest lawyers to ever shake her pom-pom pencil in the U.S. Capitol: Elle Woods.
As Sinema began her first day in the Senate, a CNN reporter captured her all-pink ensemble and posted it to Twitter. An apparent lover of faux fur, Sinema was all smiles in a fuzzy pink coat and pink rose printed bodycon dress underneath. She topped the festive look off with dusty pink lucite hoops, pale pink, crystal-encrusted heels, and a light pink, glitter polka dot handbag. (Say pink again. Pink.) And, of course, Twitter users couldn't help themselves by making the Marilyn Monroe, Miss Frizzle (The Magic School Bus), and Elle Woods (Legally Blonde) comparisons.
.@kyrstensinema sporting a pink ensemble today for her first day as a United States Senator pic.twitter.com/41dnAkAjAn— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 3, 2019
"Making history in the U.S. Senate! What? Like it's hard?" one user replied. For context, Sinema is Arizona's first female senator (she succeeds Republican senator Jeff Flake) and is the first openly bisexual member of the Senate. Though other Twitter users compared her #ootd to Mamie Van Doren and Dolores Umbridge, we're sticking with Elle Woods on this one — the faux fur stole included.
All jokes aside, however, you can't discount the role fashion is playing (and will play) throughout the newly diverse Senate and House of Representatives. With more women, especially women of color, than ever before, the stakes are high in terms of how fashion will be used to make statements throughout the course of their changing of history. Newly elected congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx, for example, chose to wear suffragette white for her swearing in — a nod to the female leaders before her who wore the same, like Shirley Chisholm, Geraldine Ferraro, and Hillary Clinton.
It's a particularly glorious moment for Sinema, though, to show that fashion can be liberating — like a literal breath of fresh air — especially in a stuffy room full of besuited men who look the same.
