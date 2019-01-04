Kyrsten Sinema Channels Elle Woods For Her First Day As Senator

As Sinema began her first day in the Senate, a CNN reporter captured her all-pink ensemble and posted it to Twitter. An apparent lover of faux fur, Sinema was all smiles in a fuzzy pink coat and pink rose printed bodycon dress underneath. She topped the festive look off with dusty pink lucite hoops, pale pink, crystal-encrusted heels, and a light pink, glitter polka dot handbag. (Say pink again. Pink.) And, of course, Twitter users couldn't help themselves by making the Marilyn Monroe, Miss Frizzle (The Magic School Bus), and Elle Woods (Legally Blonde) comparisons.