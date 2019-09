Is This Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wore All-White For Her Swearing In?

History has it that, in 1908 , the Women's Social and Political Union selected three colors to symbolize the women's suffragette movement: purple for dignity, green for hope, and white for purity. Women dressed in white became symbols for the activist movement themselves as they protested for the right to vote and it's largely due to modern figures like the aforementioned women, and now Ocasio-Cortez, that white is looked at as such a glaring visual message. Given the appropriate context, it's more than a color and it's more than a suit — it's over 100 years of women's history wrapped into a single #ootd.