How To Watch President Trump's State Of The Union

President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, on the heels of ending the longest government shutdown in history after a losing a standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The speech, which presidents give every year, will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will be broadcast by all major television networks, such as ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS. You can also watch it online via the White House's website and C-SPAN. Spanish speakers can also follow along on Telemundo and Univision, both which will broadcast the speech and stream it online.
After Trump finishes his speech, Democrats will give a response, this year delivered by Stacey Abrams, who lost a contentious gubernatorial race in Georgia last November. Choosing Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia General Assembly and an all-around political rising star, was an unprecedented move for the party. Typically, the Democratic response has been delivered by high-profile party members who've held statewide or federal office. Meanwhile, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has often challenged the administration's policies in court, was tapped to give the response in Spanish.
Trump's State of the Union will be an opportunity for the first-term president to boast about his successes in 2018 and outline his agenda for this year. He is expected to announce a plan to halting HIV transmissions by 2030, demand billions in federal funding for his Southern border wall, and make a push for anti-abortion policies while also claiming credit for the economy and new trade agreements.
But unlike his 2018 address, this time Trump will be flanked by Pelosi, his toughest opponent yet, and will be facing a chamber full of newly elected Democrats, most of them women and people of color, who have often and loudly criticized him.
