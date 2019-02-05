It started with missing clothes. Then handprints on the bathroom wall. Maddie, a junior at University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and her roommates, thought they had a "ghost," according to Fox 8. It turns out, reality was less Casper and more creepy.
“I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounded like a raccoon in my closet,” Maddie, who was so scared she didn't want her face on camera, told the news station. “I’m like, 'Who’s there?' And somebody answers 'me.' He’s like, 'Oh, my name is Drew.' I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes.”
Advertisement
This is Andrew Swofford. A UNCG junior got home on Saturday, to find him in her closet, wearing her clothes. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/n4PFMhtW2b— Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) February 4, 2019
The "ghost" turned out to be Andrew Swofford, 30, who is now facing 14 felonies, including identity theft, larceny, and possessing stolen goods. Maddie said that as she waited for her boyfriend to get to the apartment, she talked to Swofford, who started to try on one of her hats. "He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like, ‘You’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?’ But he never touched me," she said.
Maddie said this isn't the first time a strange man broke into their apartment; a few months ago, they found two men in their living room. She added that she doesn't know how this happened, as their doors are always locked. “Last night I did not feel safe. I slept with my roommate in her bed,” she said. “I can’t stay here. My closet, it stinks. Every time I go in [my room] there’s a bad vibe. I’m just ready to leave.”
The property management company is investigating. Swofford is being held at the Guilford County Jail on $26,000 bond.
Advertisement