A Selection Of Late Vogue Editor Franca Sozzani's Clothes Is For Sale Right Now

Known in her country as the "Lady of Fashion," Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani passed away at age 66 just a few days before Christmas in 2016. Throughout her career, she pushed boundaries, asked questions, and added a dreamlike quality to serious, wide-ranging conversations about style and what clothes mean to the zeitgeist.
But Sozzani was also a dedicated philanthropist. She was awarded the Legion of Honor, France's highest order of civil merit, by former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. She was a United Nations Goodwill ambassador. She was a global ambassador against hunger for the UN's World Food Programme and was awarded the Swarovski Fashion Award for Positive Change. Sozzani was also a founding member of Condé Nasts International's Child Priority, a nonprofit for underprivileged children with extraordinary talents, a frequent collaborator with AIDS organization Convivo, and the president of the European Institute of Oncology Foundation.
Though bittersweet, it makes sense, then, that her son Francesco Carrozzini teamed up with luxury Italian e-tailer YOOX to sell a curated selection of pieces from her private collection of clothes and accessories. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Franca Sozzani Fund for Preventive Genomics at Bringham Women's Hospital. The fund's goal, which this YOOX partnership contributes to, is to endow the the Franca Sozzani Chair at Harvard Medical School within three years.
The collection features more than 390 pieces of Sozanni's clothing, from ready-to-wear to haute-couture, and 190 accessories. And it's organized by themes that are reflective of Sozzani's imagination: The Eclectic, The Londoner, The Black Tale, The Unconventional, The Dream Dimensions, and more. The array of designers include, but are certainly not limited to, Sozzani's go-to labels: Prada, Miu Miu, Valentino, Yohji Yamamoto, Lanvin, Marni, and more. A biography written by Sozzani's son also launched alongside the collection, Franca: Chaos & Creation, and is available for purchase on YOOX.
In the slideshow ahead, we selected some of our favorite items from the sale, plus an interview with Federico Marchetti, founder of YOOX and CEO of YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group, and Francesco Carrozzini. Their sentiments and memories of Sozzani are not only touching, but recall the impact Sozzani had on those around her.