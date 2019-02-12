A Selection Of Late Vogue Editor Franca Sozzani's Clothes Is For Sale Right Now

The collection features more than 390 pieces of Sozanni's clothing, from ready-to-wear to haute-couture, and 190 accessories. And it's organised by themes that are reflective of Sozzani's imagination: The Eclectic, The Londoner, The Black Tale, The Unconventional, The Dream Dimensions, and more. The array of designers include, but are certainly not limited to, Sozzani's go-to labels: Prada, Miu Miu, Valentino, Yohji Yamamoto, Lanvin, Marni, and more. A biography written by Sozzani's son also launched alongside the collection, Franca: Chaos & Creation, and is available for purchase on YOOX.