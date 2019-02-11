It's Grammys time, y'all — the biggest night in music and, aside from the Met Ball and maybe the Oscars, the biggest night in fashion, too. A mutually beneficial event for artists and designers to have their moment, the Grammys can make emerging designers viral and more established houses that much more relevant. But there's one pairing on the carpet, however, that always manages to steal the show. You already know: Lady Gaga and (insert pretty much any designer here).
The Star is Born actress is poised to win big tonight with five nominations and two wins already, for Best Song Written for Visual Media with "Shallow" and Best Pop Solo Performance with "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)". So, naturally, for the occasion she decided to wear Celine on the carpet. The asymmetrical gown was pretty hard to miss when Gaga hit the red carpet alongside her "Shallow" songwriting pals. Gaga supported Celine designer and pal Hedi Slimane at his debut show for the French luxury label in Paris last year and was one of the first celebrities to tote his first creations for the brand, a chic black handbag with (new) Celine's signature 'C' clasp.
But really, we couldn't stop staring at her accessories, either. It's pretty well-known by now how much Gaga loves her Tiffany & Co. jewels; after all, the triple threat was the face of the brand in 2017. But the American jeweler pulled out all the stops for Gaga tonight and designed a neckpiece that required a diamond cutting process they'd never done before.
"It was a huge challenge just finding a stonecutter who could create the stones that we envisioned when it was designed," Tiffany & Co.'s chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff exclusively told Refinery29 ahead of Gaga's red carpet appearance. "It was conceived in the absence of any concrete knowledge about whether it was achievable or not, and in the end, after many, many months, the team was able to create something with a real sense of luxury but with a modern and innovative feel to it.”
That means the jeweler took a pretty big risk in making the impossible possible, but alas, if Gaga wanted the world, we'd probably find a way to give it to her. Some more wild tech specs include: its inspiration, shapes that are supposed to mimic an iceberg landscape adrift on a delicate sea of platinum (oh la la); it's 91 total carats, each diamond being different from the one next to it; and it took over a year to make.
If that's not proof that the Grammys is a serious night for fashion — even in the middle of New York Fashion Week, mind you — then we don't know what is. Yet another win for Gaga's fashion arsenal (and stylists Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador). Now, does she get to keep it is our next question...
