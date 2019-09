The Star is Born actress is poised to win big tonight with five nominations and two wins already, for Best Song Written for Visual Media with "Shallow" and Best Pop Solo Performance with "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)". So, naturally, for the occasion she decided to wear Celine on the carpet. The asymmetrical gown was pretty hard to miss when Gaga hit the red carpet alongside her "Shallow" songwriting pals. Gaga supported Celine designer and pal Hedi Slimane at his debut show for the French luxury label in Paris last year and was one of the first celebrities to tote his first creations for the brand, a chic black handbag with (new) Celine's signature 'C' clasp.