This Unexpected Brand Is Making Its Super Bowl Commercial Debut This Year

We'll be the first to admit: We watch the Super Bowl for the commercials. And though we're used to relying on soft-drink brands to tug right at our heartstrings or elicit any type of emotional reaction through a 30- to 60-second ad spot, this year, we're looking to the work of one iconic fashion brand.
Tiffany & Co. will be premiering its first Super Bowl commercial, ever, during the 51st championship game. Now, "football" might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the heritage jewelry company, but the brand tapped Lady Gaga, the show's halftime headliner, to front the ad spot. Plus, Tiffany & Co. has actually been making the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy awarded to the Super Bowl's champion for the past 50 years. So, the company's connection to the game runs deep. The campaign is for its new Tiffany HardWear collection, a contemporary range set to drop this spring that was inspired by a unisex bracelet from the company's archives, according to a statement. Lady Gaga's shoot, which was creative directed by Grace Coddington and shot by David Sims, falls under the brand's Legendary Style series, which sees powerful, creative women modeling some of its most standout pieces. "In New York, you're born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it's where the magic happens," Lady Gaga said in a statement, noting that the brand, to her, "represents timeless American jewelry." A 15-second preview of the commercial was shared on People. (Hey, Tiffany & Co. can't spoil the whole thing just yet). "I always want to be challenging the status quo," Lady Gaga says in the black-and-white film. "I love to change. It's pretentious to talk about how creative you are. I don't feel that way at all — I think it's empowering and important. And I'm coming for you." We're ready for it, Gaga.
