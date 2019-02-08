Need An Escape From Toxic Masculinity? Watch This Fashion Show

But Trincone's latest show wasn't just uplifting. It was a resistance — a sweeping rejection— to toxic and fragile masculinity. More than just queer or genderless, it imbued the clothes with what we're supposed to get out of them: feeling. Trincone's designs inspire sadness, thrill, rage, warmth, ardor and more. To see Black men draped in lilac plumes, white tulle, in pale green dresses with trains following behind them also made me think about acceptance and pride — something many men have too little and too much of, respectively.