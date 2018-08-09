We're calling it: Summer 2018 was officially the summer of bags (it was also the summer of neon and prairie dresses and shell jewelry, but let's not get ahead of ourselves). All season long, a quick refresh of your Instagram feed brought with it a slew of new bag trends that a week later were completely unavoidable. Kitschy beaded bags, Dior Saddle bags, fanny packs...must we go on? But just when we thought we'd seen it all, here we are calling out yet another silhouette to rally behind: fringed handbags. But before you're reminded of those boring clip-on tassels of yesteryear, these are anything but subtle.
Fringe's sudden comeback comes as no surprise: It got its start with Cult Gaia (a.k.a. the bag brand with all the power). Legend has it, if Cult Gaia makes it, crowds will commence and brands will follow. So naturally, fringe and tassel bags in all shapes and sizes have trickled into the market. And whether you're keen on drawstring clutches or can't let go of woven totes, there's a fringe-y bag for you somewhere in the collection ahead. Don't miss your chance to sneak one last trend in before summer comes to a close.
