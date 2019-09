If you're not familiar, Cult Gaia is a boho-chic accessories brand (though it recently started making clothes, too). The Gaia's Ark is what really put them on the map, and it's still been selling like crazy ever since it debuted. And while the stand-out style in the "Natural" color is currently sold out, there are fun, new iterations popping up at some of the brand's stockists, like Moda Operandi — plus, there are plenty of other fun basket bags on the market to scope out, too. Since this artistic bag is sure to come in-hand for plenty of summer weddings (or just for a good #OOTD pic), click on to score one for yourself. Oh, and we won't blame you if you push your tote to the back of your closet for summer.