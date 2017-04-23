You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Don't get us wrong — we'll never give up our trusty crossbody or tote bag. But, if there's one trend that's threatening the ubiquity of those go-to shapes, it's the little basket bag. These Jane-Birkin-esque statement-makers pair irresistibly well with everything from breezy dresses to jeans and a tee; so much that we can't help but stock up on a few. But, there's one piece in particular that's been spotted all over Instagram: Cult Gaia's Gaia's Ark bag.
If you're not familiar, Cult Gaia is a boho-chic accessories brand (though it recently started making clothes, too). The Gaia's Ark is what really put them on the map, and it's still been selling like crazy ever since it debuted. And while the stand-out style in the "Natural" color is currently sold out, there are fun, new iterations popping up at some of the brand's stockists, like Moda Operandi — plus, there are plenty of other fun basket bags on the market to scope out, too. Since this artistic bag is sure to come in-hand for plenty of summer weddings (or just for a good #OOTD pic), click on to score one for yourself. Oh, and we won't blame you if you push your tote to the back of your closet for summer.