Don't get us wrong — we'll never give up our trusty crossbody or tote bag. But, if there's one trend that's threatening the ubiquity of those go-to shapes, it's the little basket bag. These Jane-Birkin-esque statement-makers pair irresistibly well with everything from breezy dresses to jeans and a tee; so much that we can't help but stock up on a few. But, there's one piece in particular that's been spotted all over Instagram: Cult Gaia's Gaia's Ark bag.