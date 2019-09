For Skye, the designated festival wardrobe isn't too far off from what she wears in real life — nor is it too different from what she wears when she's on stage. "When performing [as an artist], we're allowed to be kind of loud and head turning with our outfit choices," she said. "Festivals allow everyone to feel like an artist." (She identified the circle link bralette body chain and the satin longline bomber as personal favorites from the edit — and a jacket or sweater as an essential, since "you will freeze in the night [at a festival] if you don't have one.") If you've got any lingering doubts about Skye's personal connection to this collection, we refer you to "Flames," the song she wrote inspired by Forever 21's festival range, which is set to debut at an in-store event in Glendale, California on March 23.