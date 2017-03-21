Once upon a time, the idea of "festival season" meant carefree swaying, preferably in a valley of some sort, to live music on a warm spring afternoon. Nowadays, though, the whole concept is more likely to elicit an eye roll — even from the most seasoned of concert-goers. While people still flock by the thousands to see headliners at various large-scale venues across the country, these events have become synonymous with a certain type of oft-mocked dressing: Think fringe, tattered denim, vintage T-shirts featuring bands its wearer probably doesn't even remember...Oh, and did we mention fringe? However, a weekend pass to a music festival doesn't necessitate a faux-suede wardrobe — nor should it. Forever21's latest collection features exactly zero fringe, and a whole lot of pieces you'll actually want to wear for your springtime and summertime meanderings.
To further convince you that this Festival collection is legitimately stylish, the retailer tapped the unimpeachably cool Justine Skye to front its campaign. "People enjoy going to festivals so much and put a lot of planning into it," Skye told Refinery29 about the appeal of this particular type of dressing. "Your outfits while there have to match that excitement and energy you put out all year thinking about this moment when it finally arrives."
If you're one of the million people following the singer/songwriter on Instagram, you know Skye prefers '80s-style denim A$ap Rocky for Guess sets, army-green Moschino, and glittery sherbet-hued mini dresses over your typical "festival" wardrobe. "We saw a lot of the flower crown and the knit bralette — it might be time to turn it up a notch and get funky with it," Skye observed. As such, Forever21's Festival edit is less boho, more throwback streetwear-infused, with mesh dresses and crochet crop tops, bodysuits and extra-long-sleeved hoodies, metallic bombers, and chainmail bra tops. There's a lot of the same silhouettes we've been spotting in street style shots and runways, too — patent mini skirts, over-the-knee metallic boots, and corset belts. It might not be obvious concert-going wear, but we'll take any alternatives to all-fringed-everything.
For Skye, the designated festival wardrobe isn't too far off from what she wears in real life — nor is it too different from what she wears when she's on stage. "When performing [as an artist], we're allowed to be kind of loud and head turning with our outfit choices," she said. "Festivals allow everyone to feel like an artist." (She identified the circle link bralette body chain and the satin longline bomber as personal favorites from the edit — and a jacket or sweater as an essential, since "you will freeze in the night [at a festival] if you don't have one.") If you've got any lingering doubts about Skye's personal connection to this collection, we refer you to "Flames," the song she wrote inspired by Forever 21's festival range, which is set to debut at an in-store event in Glendale, California on March 23.
A preview of the collection is already available on Forever 21's website, with the rest of the pieces expected to go live on March 24. It'll cost you much less than a weekend pass to a festival: Prices cap out at $138. Check out the lookbook, which stars Skye and gives us a glimpse of what's coming down the pipeline to a Forever 21 outpost near you. These looks will definitely make you rethink the idea of "festival dressing."