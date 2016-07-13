Trying Fringe? Give These 13 Unexpected Pieces A Go

Let's face the music — it's really hard to find good fringed clothing. Most affordable fringed pieces lurking at our favorite stores employ the accent in all of the wrong ways, with the result looking poorly made or something that came from a Halloween costume. Worse yet, it can look like something that's straight out of the "festival-style" department.



But that doesn't mean fringe as a whole is for the birds. When done right, the trend can actually be really cool, adding dimension and texture in all the right ways. So, what are the best ways to do the style right now? Keep it subtle on skirts, barely there on dresses, monochromatic on shirts, thick on shoes, and big on earrings. And if you're still unsure of what that means, the picks in the slideshow ahead will help clear things up and convince you that fringe isn't all Woodstock or Wild Wild West.