Luckily for R29 readers, 3x1 is giving away three pairs of the coveted WM3 Crop Fringe jeans. For a chance to win, all you have to do is sign up for the 3x1 newsletter here, before 12/4. Good luck!
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Each season, there's always that one type of denim that dominates street style slideshows and Instagram feeds. And like many other trends, what's "in" and what's "out" has changed dramatically over the past few years: Skinnies had their moment (R.I.P.), flares made a valiant comeback, and cropped (and slightly wide-legged) hems became the norm. But most recently, everyone has been dying to get their hands on a frayed pair. One of these pairs, in particular, was an overnight sensation — so much so that it's selling out like crazy. Enter: the 3x1 Lima Laser Fringe jean.
Although frayed hems have been pretty much everywhere this season, none deliver quite like the 3x1. The brand uses a unique laser technique to burn away pieces of denim, helping achieve a longer (four-inch) fringe effect. Plus, with these jeans' unconventional look, it's no surprise they've been seen on fashion favorites such as Man Repeller's Leandra Medine and WeWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein. Though this killer pair is currently only available for pre-sale (with a tentative shipping date of December 1), our friends at 3x1 say the jeans should be fully restocked online on December 15. If your size is out of stock, e-mail customercare@3x1.us to be added to a wait list. Yep, trying to get these bad boys is no joke.
And if you want to save some money while you're at it, you're in luck: 3x1 is offering 30% off select styles though November 30. (The brand is launching a major sale section, up to 40-60% off, too). Now's the time to make a game plan: Either add your name to the wait list, set an alert for mid-December, or click on to find a few frayed alternatives that are almost as good as the real deal.
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Each season, there's always that one type of denim that dominates street style slideshows and Instagram feeds. And like many other trends, what's "in" and what's "out" has changed dramatically over the past few years: Skinnies had their moment (R.I.P.), flares made a valiant comeback, and cropped (and slightly wide-legged) hems became the norm. But most recently, everyone has been dying to get their hands on a frayed pair. One of these pairs, in particular, was an overnight sensation — so much so that it's selling out like crazy. Enter: the 3x1 Lima Laser Fringe jean.
Although frayed hems have been pretty much everywhere this season, none deliver quite like the 3x1. The brand uses a unique laser technique to burn away pieces of denim, helping achieve a longer (four-inch) fringe effect. Plus, with these jeans' unconventional look, it's no surprise they've been seen on fashion favorites such as Man Repeller's Leandra Medine and WeWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein. Though this killer pair is currently only available for pre-sale (with a tentative shipping date of December 1), our friends at 3x1 say the jeans should be fully restocked online on December 15. If your size is out of stock, e-mail customercare@3x1.us to be added to a wait list. Yep, trying to get these bad boys is no joke.
And if you want to save some money while you're at it, you're in luck: 3x1 is offering 30% off select styles though November 30. (The brand is launching a major sale section, up to 40-60% off, too). Now's the time to make a game plan: Either add your name to the wait list, set an alert for mid-December, or click on to find a few frayed alternatives that are almost as good as the real deal.