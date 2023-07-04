On first impression, this SPF delivers. There is no white cast to be seen. Nada. Not even if you look really, really closely. Trinny London promises a formula that "you’d look forward to using every single day" and I do. My skin drinks up the moisturiser, which manages to feel both light and deeply nourishing. See The Light has a matte finish, whereas other SPFs tend to make me appear greasy (or "dewy", as I try to frame it). Initially I wasn’t sure which result I preferred yet after wearing the SPF all morning, I like that the delicate formula doesn’t interfere with my makeup application, making it the ideal last step in my skincare routine.