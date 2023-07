I’m incredibly lazy when it comes to skincare: the fewer products, the better. So an SPF that doubles up as a moisturiser (or vice versa) is always going to be a winner in my books. This one does both incredibly well. The silky smooth texture felt like an immediate hit of hydration and my skin drank it up — no sticky, greasy or chalky residue in sight. It soaked into my face so fast that I didn’t have to wait before putting foundation or concealer on top. Although fragrance is included in the ingredients list, I couldn’t actually smell anything (despite my girlfriend letting me know my face smelled like lavender) so the scent strength may depend on how sensitive your nose is. Most importantly, I didn’t burn, thanks to the SPF 50 and broad-spectrum protection . In short, I have only good things to say and will be using this under my makeup on a daily basis.