“I Think About It Daily”: 9 Women Share How They Really Feel About Their Tummies

Content warning: This article discusses body image issues in a way that some readers may find distressing.
Tummies. Bellies. FUPAs. Stomachs. Whatever you call it, we've all got one. While we try to practice body neutrality and view stomachs as just another part of our body, many women find themselves wrestling with the mere existence of their stomachs on a daily basis.
From early adolescence, women are subjected to a barrage of lies and criticisms surrounding our stomachs. From seeing celebrities with a soft stomach be ridiculed in gossip magazines, to having ads follow us everywhere that promise to 'banish belly fat, fast!', the narrative insists that our stomachs can't just exist — they must conform to a narrow ideal; thin and toned, with a perfect waist-to-hip ratio.
Yet, for many women, our stomachs are so much more than what they should be. They're soft and squishy to protect our internal organs. They're the sign of a life well lived. But in yet another manifestation of how the patriarchy policies our bodies (and our minds), our stomachs can also become a conduit for our body image issues, our insecurities, and in some cases, our self-hatred.
Ahead, 9 Australian women tell Refinery29 Australia what they really think about their stomachs — and whether they would change them if they could.