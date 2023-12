She said yes. I was going to get top surgery . More importantly, I was going to get it how I wanted it, I didn’t have to compromise on my desired result for my body. I was struck by my surgeon, and how she followed my lead, and I expressed that to her. She shrugged and told me that it was my body and my life in that body that she cared about. That exchange told me she was the surgeon I needed to take this step with, and that I could trust her on the operating table. She took my measurements, explained very carefully how the procedure would work, and we pencilled in a new date on the calendar; August 16. Top surgery day.