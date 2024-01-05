11 Face Tanners To Help You Achieve A Summer Glow (Minus The Sun Damage)

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Self-tanning amateurs and pros alike know that between awkward streaks, dry patches, and breakouts, self-tanners for your face can be notoriously problematic. As much as you want your face to be as effortlessly tanned as the rest of your body, using the same formula for both can lead to disaster.
Luckily, you don't have to make your body mousse a multipurpose product to get a radiant glow on your face. There are tons of skin-friendly self-tanners out there — from mix-in drops and peel pads to translucent face mists — that won't trigger an angry pimple or leave behind orange marks. Just so you don't have to browse every page of Google for the best of the best, we've found 'em for you. Ahead, 12 of the best face self-tanners to try ASAP.