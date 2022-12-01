The Best Period Swimwear Brands For A Stress-Free Summer

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Period underwear has dominated the menstruation game, but slowly, their swimwear counterparts are starting to catch up.
Getting your period shouldn't stop you from hitting up your favourite pool or beach, but if you want to explore other options to a menstrual cup or tampon, or would just like that extra sense of protection, period swimwear has got your back.
More prints and colours are being designed by the day, catering for light, medium and heavy flows. By picking the absorbency right for your body, you won't have to fear leakages either.
Much like period underwear, all you need to do is give it a quick wash and wring by hand before throwing the pair into the washing machine to use again and again.
For a more sustainable option this summer, we've collated the best period swimwear so you can freestyle, backstroke and butterfly your way through your cycle.
Modibodi
Size range: XS-2XL (AU 8 to AU 18).
Absorbency: Light to moderate
Additional period swim styles on offer: Recycled Swimwear Bikini Brief, $40, Recycled Swimwear Brazilian Brief, $42.50, Swimwear Recycled Wrap One Piece Light-Moderate, $110, Recycled Swimwear Bikini Brief, $40, Recycled Swimwear Hi-Waist Bikini Brief, $45, Recycled Swimwear One Piece, $100 and Reversible Top and Brazilian Brief Set, $107.50.
As far as exciting period swimwear goes, Modibodi takes the cake. This one-shoulder one-piece is super fun, and the fun zebra print and pop of green will bring the party no matter where you are.
Rudie
Size range: S-3XL
Absorbency: Light to moderate
For up to eight hours of protection, mix and match your favourite bikini top with the Rudie period swimwear bottoms. The sleek style is bound to be in your wardrobe for years.
Slix
Size range: AU 8 to 14
Absorbency: Light to moderate
Period swim styles on offer: A range of options and designs (most styles designed for light to moderate flow).
With a print that will inspire memories of the early 2000s, the Slix range comes in a regular and period-proof option. It's made of recycled fabric with a halter neck for the perfect adjustment.
Cheeky Wipes
Size range: AU 4-6 to 24-26
Absorbency: Light to moderate
This UK brand has a fun double-strap one-piece that could even double up as a leotard during music festival season. The Cheeky Wipes period swimmers also have removable breast pads for when the temperature drops.
Scarlet
Size range: XS-2XL (AU 6-16).
Absorbency: Light
The high-waisted bikini bottoms from Scarlet bring depth and dimension with their ribbed texture. They're perfect for spotting, light days and when you know that your period is coming — but not exactly when.
Eco Period
Size range: AU 6-18
Absorbency: Medium
Additional period swim styles on offer: Period Swimwear Bikini Bottom - Eco Swim, $49 and Racerback One Piece Period Swimsuit - Eco Swim, $99
The recycled nylon briefs from Eco Period have a snug high waistband. These period swimmers offer a bit more protection, so you can feel safer swimming without a tampon or menstrual cup.
Knicked
Size range: AU 8-10
Absorbency: Heavy
Designed for tweens and teens, the Knicked period swimsuit doubles up as a petite offering for women as well. The racerback style is chlorine-resistant and has heavy absorbency.
My Secret Swim
Size range: AU 6-16
Absorbency: Light to moderate
Additional period swim styles on offer: Cherry Brief, $110, Raspberry Brief, $110, Peach Brief, $110 and Strawberry Shortcake One Piece, $169.
With a name as cute as 'Apple Pie', you'll want to wear this My Secret Swim one-piece every day in summer. The stylish twist-top adds a point of difference to your swimwear collection that feels like a bikini but isn't.
AWWA
Size range: XS-4XL
Absorbency: Light
The sporty high square neckline and scoop back makes this AWWA one-piece a classy addition to your wardrobe. Pop on a pair of denim shorts and sunglasses and you're ready to hit the sand running.
Love Luna
Size range: AU 8-10 to 20-22
Absorbency: Medium
Additional period swim styles on offer: Adult Period Swim One-Piece, $60 and Adult Period Swim Bikini Brief, $30.
Love Luna has you covered — literally — with their khaki period swim full brief. Made of four-way stretch fabric, it'll sit smoothly over the body and cover your toosh too.