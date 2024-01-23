Shop Period Swimwear From These Five (Leakproof!) Brands

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Long gone are the days when your period kept you poolside, worrying about exposed tampon strings or surprise leaks. Long gone are also the days of feeling shame around our periods. Because something as natural and regularly occurring as our menstrual cycles shouldn't have to halt our plans or enjoyment (especially when we're on vacation).
The last few years have brought us an array of period-proof swimwear, transforming our swimming sessions with seamless bikinis, bloat-friendly designs, and inconspicuously lined gussets. And judging from R29 editors' inboxes, there’s a new period swimwear brand joining the lineup every day.
This is where we come in. Swimsuits in general can be tricky, so we’ve pulled the top period swimwear brands (and tested a few!) to see which are the best options depending on heavy menstrual bleeding capabilities as well as diverse, plus-size options and overall swim styles.
Long gone are the days when your period kept you poolside, worrying about exposed tampon strings or surprise leaks. Long gone are also the days of feeling shame around our periods. Because something as natural and regularly occurring as our menstrual cycles shouldn't have to halt our plans or enjoyment (especially when we're on vacation).
The last few years have brought us an array of period-proof swimwear, transforming our swimming sessions with seamless bikinis, bloat-friendly designs, and inconspicuously lined gussets. And judging from R29 editors' inboxes, there’s a new period swimwear brand joining the lineup every day.
This is where we come in. Swimsuits in general can be tricky, so we’ve pulled the top period swimwear brands (and tested a few!) to see which are the best options depending on heavy menstrual bleeding capabilities as well as diverse, plus-size options and overall swim styles.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Size range: XXS-6XL depending on style
WUKA impressed the UK team so much that they dedicated an entire period swimsuit review to the brand’s Scoop Back Period Swimsuit and Swim Bikini Brief. The one-piece is simple but stylish: black, sporty, and with a little more coverage around your crotch area. It’s designed for your light to moderate flow days, holding 15 ml of blood (around three tampons' worth), and we found it kept us secure and leak-free for several hours doing laps of our local pool.
The bikini briefs are for your lighter days when you still need a tampon. They’re designed to be slightly higher cut on the leg so you can actually wear them underneath your favorite swimsuit, and they currently have a five-star rating on WUKA's website, with reviewers raving about their comfort. But there is also much more period swimwear that the brand has to offer across several cuts, colors, and teen-appropriate styles.
The bikini briefs are for your lighter days when you still need a tampon. They’re designed to be slightly higher cut on the leg so you can actually wear them underneath your favorite swimsuit, and they currently have a five-star rating on WUKA's website, with reviewers raving about their comfort. But there is also much more period swimwear that the brand has to offer across several cuts, colors, and teen-appropriate styles.
Size range: XXS - 3XL in most styles
Taking the gold medal for our top period swimwear choice is Ruby Love, a brand that has been making period swimwear since 2015 and clearly knows what it's doing. Here, you have the freedom to choose whatever swim style suits you best, rather than thinking about your period first. Because no matter what, each style is designed for a moderate flow, holding up to three tampons' worth of blood.
The super-expansive assortment of period-proof swimwear styles includes everything from period-proof one-piece swimsuits and two-piece bikinis to leakproof swim bottoms in tons of different cuts, colors, and prints.
The super-expansive assortment of period-proof swimwear styles includes everything from period-proof one-piece swimsuits and two-piece bikinis to leakproof swim bottoms in tons of different cuts, colors, and prints.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Size range: XS-XXXXL+ in most styles
The prize for the best size range goes to Knix, whose lineup of chic one-pieces and bikini bottoms ranges from XS to XXXXL+. The brand, which you likely know from its best-selling period underwear, has a small but mighty period swimwear selection.
Each one-piece and bottom has built-in period-proof liners that absorb about three tampons' worth of blood, all suitable for light-to-medium flow days. You can also find the UPF 50 fabric swimsuits in standard or more sculpted, compression fits.
Each one-piece and bottom has built-in period-proof liners that absorb about three tampons' worth of blood, all suitable for light-to-medium flow days. You can also find the UPF 50 fabric swimsuits in standard or more sculpted, compression fits.
Size range: XXS - 3XL depending on style
Period swimwear has made its way onto Amazon, which is great in terms of accessibility (and for quick shipping if you find yourself in a pinch before a vacation). Mordlanka kept popping up for us, so we had to check it out. The brand's leakproof racerback one-piece in particular currently has a 4.1-star rating and 580 reviews, with many notably saying the style is great for teenagers.
The brand also has several other period swimwear styles, from one-pieces to bikini bottoms with absorbency protection equal to three or four tampons.
The brand also has several other period swimwear styles, from one-pieces to bikini bottoms with absorbency protection equal to three or four tampons.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Size range: XS - 3Xl depending on style
Known for its full-day absorbent and affordable period underwear, The Period Company makes its way into the top five period brands in our opinion. But beyond its wide underwear range, the brand also currently sells three period swim bottoms (which are all on sale for $16 or less).
How do these period swim bottoms keep you protected, exactly? Well, the four-layer absorbency soaks up two tampons' worth of period blood, the top wicking layer keeps you dry, and the seam technology prevents leakage. Simply pick between the full-coverage junior fit or regular fit of the bikini brief or for a high-waisted style and start swimming along.
How do these period swim bottoms keep you protected, exactly? Well, the four-layer absorbency soaks up two tampons' worth of period blood, the top wicking layer keeps you dry, and the seam technology prevents leakage. Simply pick between the full-coverage junior fit or regular fit of the bikini brief or for a high-waisted style and start swimming along.