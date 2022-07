This Leakproof Period Swimsuit Just Saved My Summer Holiday

I don’t know about you, but the very last thing I want to wear during that initial period-cramp-and-bloat-and-hate-the-world phase is anything exposing my stomach, so it was WUKA’s period swimsuit that I reached for first. Design-wise, it looks like any other black, sporty one-piece, with a scoop neckline (that isn’t cut too low), lightly padded cups and a cut-out racer back. I was thankful to find that there is more coverage around my legs and bum though, which made me feel more confident. The only way you can tell that this is a special kind of swimsuit is the reinforced, absorbent gusset, which feels just like the other period pants in my collection. When on, this definitely feels noticeable but not uncomfortable – like wearing a thin stick-on pad, just without the fear that it’ll float away mid-butterfly stroke. For period pant newbies , this ‘light-nappy’ feeling is definitely a strange sensation to get used to, especially when it feels like everyone can see your VPL from miles away, but WUKA’s period one-piece is very discreet and the friend I went swimming with at our local lido didn’t even realise until I told her.