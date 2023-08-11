ADVERTISEMENT
6 Fall Jacket & Boot Pairings To Get You Excited For Cold(er) Weather

Karina Hoshikawa
As much as welcome the return of perfect fall weather, what really gets us going is the triumphant return of our favorite autumnal wardrobe: namely, jackets and boots. These are two key pieces that don’t see the light of day during the sweltering months of the year. 
From classic autumn outerwear like leather jackets and blazers to quintessential fall boots like the cowboy and Chelsea variety, we're looking ahead to cozy season — and the better-together outfit pairings that come along with it. Ahead, six star outfit combos to get the fashion inspiration juices flowing.

