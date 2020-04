How To Be One Of Those People With A Super Organized Fridge

There is perhaps no area of the kitchen — or even the entire house — more haunting than the inside of the refrigerator door. Filled with expired sauces and random ingredients you only used once for a very specific recipe, the dreaded door is an organizational nightmare, but McCubbin has a few tips for tackling it. First, she suggests pulling out every container that's in there and then, getting really honest with yourself. "If you're never going to use that pomegranate molasses, it's okay to let it go," she says.After you've eliminated the condiments you aren't using, it's time to get to tasting. " Harvard did a big study around food waste and found that the smell and taste tests are the best ways to see if your ingredients are actually still good to use," the professional organizer says. Finally, in order to make more room in your fridge door, consolidate condiments you have more than one bottle of. "If you have two mustards or two things of ketchup or two balsamic salad dressings, spaces your premium right here. So it's about getting those things together and buying yourself space wherever you can," she tells us.